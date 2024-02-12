Sign up
Previous
Photo 4211
Month of Hearts #12
Found this on a beach in Greece!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4645
photos
349
followers
148
following
1153% complete
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
12
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
3rd June 2023 4:11pm
Public
monthofhearts
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely find
February 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
How unique! Great find.
February 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful find.
February 12th, 2024
