Month of Hearts #12 by kwind
Photo 4211

Month of Hearts #12

Found this on a beach in Greece!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely find
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
How unique! Great find.
February 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful find.
February 12th, 2024  
