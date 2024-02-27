Sign up
Previous
Photo 4226
Month of Hearts #27
This is my mom's. It was given to her by her mother!
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
7
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4660
photos
343
followers
147
following
1157% complete
View this month »
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th February 2024 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Joy's Focus
ace
So sweet and beautiful
February 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous presentation
February 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
February 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
February 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautifully photographed. How nice to have such a keepsake.
February 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
It is beautiful and also beautifully photographed. So nice to see!
February 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
February 27th, 2024
