Previous
Photo 4230
A New Month
I'm all done with hearts for another year. Here's a shot of a seagull with some rather intense clouds in the background. Today we had sun, rain, wind and even some snow.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st March 2024 5:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
