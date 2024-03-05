Sign up
Previous
Photo 4233
Icicles
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
11
7
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4667
photos
341
followers
146
following
1159% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th March 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
narayani
ace
Very cool (no pun intended) shot
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Wow - love this shot
March 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Great capture.
March 5th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! It's cold where you are.
March 5th, 2024
Betsey
ace
Love this!!
March 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Very cool… fav!
March 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome image!
March 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice.
March 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love it!
March 5th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Beautiful. Love the pov
March 5th, 2024
