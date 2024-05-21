Previous
Poppies by kwind
Photo 4305

Poppies

I went for a walk the other day and came across a garden full of poppies. I love their shape and colour.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
May 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So vibrant! Beautiful image
May 22nd, 2024  
