GALLERIA SCIARRA by kwind
We're back in Rome for a night and spent the afternoon exploring the area around the Trevi Fountain. This gem of a place is called Galleria Sciarra.

Here's some info I copied from the internet:

LOCATED JUST A FEW STEPS away from the iconic Trevi Fountain and the fashionable Via del Corso is a largely unknown courtyard that transports visitors back to the height of the Art Nouveau movement. Its gorgeous frescoes and brilliant colors are a feast for the eyes and a welcome change from the pale, faded ancient Roman ruins scattered throughout the city.

The opulent courtyard was built in the late 19th century for the wealthy, influential Sciarra family. It was meant to be a shopping mall, which, had the mall come to fruition, would perhaps be one of the most beautiful shopping centers in Rome.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Margaret Brown ace
Glorious, what a wonderful sight, it must have been lovely to see.
June 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Great POV and capture.
June 7th, 2024  
