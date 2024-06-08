Previous
St. Peter’s by kwind
Photo 4321

St. Peter’s

We explored St. Peter’s Basilica this morning and are now on a cruise ship. We will be back in Rome in 10 days!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise