Taoramina by kwind
Taoramina

Today’s poet was Messina on the island of Sicily. We did an excursion to the super photogenic. Taormina.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley
So very elegant & pretty beautifully captured.
Sunny shadows on the wall is gorgeous
June 10th, 2024  
JackieR
This is a beautiful scene most wonderfully captured
June 10th, 2024  
Mags
A very lovely capture.
June 10th, 2024  
