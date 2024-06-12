Previous
Cagliari, Italy by kwind
Cagliari, Italy

We spent three hours wandering the hilly streets of Cagliari today. This church was quite beautiful.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fabulous pov of this spectacular church
June 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful in B&W.
June 12th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So nice!
June 12th, 2024  
JAKB ace
Love!
June 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 12th, 2024  
