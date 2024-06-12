Sign up
Previous
Photo 4325
Cagliari, Italy
We spent three hours wandering the hilly streets of Cagliari today. This church was quite beautiful.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
5
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4759
photos
330
followers
141
following
1184% complete
View this month »
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fabulous pov of this spectacular church
June 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful in B&W.
June 12th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So nice!
June 12th, 2024
JAKB
ace
Love!
June 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 12th, 2024
