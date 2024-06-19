Sign up
Previous
Photo 4332
Over Paris
We flew home today. Rome to Paris and then Paris to Vancouver. If you look closely you can see the Arc de triomphe.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4766
photos
330
followers
141
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4332
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2024 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely. I can see the Étoile fanning out around it.
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Well taken…. Wonderful. Safe flight
June 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great shot to see that overview...
June 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool to see it from above.
June 19th, 2024
