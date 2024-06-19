Previous
Over Paris by kwind
Over Paris

We flew home today. Rome to Paris and then Paris to Vancouver. If you look closely you can see the Arc de triomphe.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely. I can see the Étoile fanning out around it.
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Well taken…. Wonderful. Safe flight
June 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shot to see that overview...
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool to see it from above.
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
