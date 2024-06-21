Sign up
Previous
Photo 4334
Amalfi Street Art
I quite liked this street art we came across while in Amalfi Town. That's my friend in the background taking some photos.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
She is as colourful as the art around her! Love seeing Amalfie! fav
June 22nd, 2024
