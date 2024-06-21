Previous
Amalfi Street Art by kwind
Photo 4334

Amalfi Street Art

I quite liked this street art we came across while in Amalfi Town. That's my friend in the background taking some photos.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
She is as colourful as the art around her! Love seeing Amalfie! fav
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise