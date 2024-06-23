This doesn't look real... but it is! I took it with my iPhone on our last morning in Positano. I find my phone changes the colours of things and despite all the editing I do, I can't make it look 'real' sometimes. So instead of fighting with it, I embraced it in this image. The door and lemon tree are very large! This is Franco's Bar and it's very popular (and expensive) for its view and fancy drinks. I shot this through a crack in a gate early in the morning while the space was being cleaned. If you closely there's a man in the scene.