Franco's Bar by kwind
Franco's Bar

This doesn't look real... but it is! I took it with my iPhone on our last morning in Positano. I find my phone changes the colours of things and despite all the editing I do, I can't make it look 'real' sometimes. So instead of fighting with it, I embraced it in this image. The door and lemon tree are very large! This is Franco's Bar and it's very popular (and expensive) for its view and fancy drinks. I shot this through a crack in a gate early in the morning while the space was being cleaned. If you closely there's a man in the scene.

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Has a cool surreal look; fun shot
June 24th, 2024  
