Duomo di Amalfi by kwind
Photo 4338

Duomo di Amalfi

This was taken in the beautiful Cathedral in Amalfi town. This is a giant metal door that led into the church area (you can see the chandelier on the far left).
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

KWind

