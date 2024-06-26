Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4339
Zuccari Palace
I learned about this hidden gem while researching Rome. It's the front door of the Zuccari Palace. It's less than a 2 minute walk from the top of the Spanish Steps.
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/zuccari-palace
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
9
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4773
photos
330
followers
141
following
1188% complete
View this month »
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th June 2024 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Fab
June 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Impressive is putting it mildly!
June 27th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
So neatly centered and what a face. Imagine when the door opens - swallowed.
June 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
This is great! Wonderful find!
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Nicely framed... but would feel a little weird walking through it!
June 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic find!
June 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great door and capture!
June 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Impressive Angry door
June 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, that's quite a door! Nicely shot!
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close