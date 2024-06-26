Previous
Zuccari Palace
Zuccari Palace

I learned about this hidden gem while researching Rome. It's the front door of the Zuccari Palace. It's less than a 2 minute walk from the top of the Spanish Steps.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/zuccari-palace
narayani ace
Fab
June 27th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Impressive is putting it mildly!
June 27th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
So neatly centered and what a face. Imagine when the door opens - swallowed.
June 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
This is great! Wonderful find!
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nicely framed... but would feel a little weird walking through it!
June 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic find!
June 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great door and capture!
June 27th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Impressive Angry door
June 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, that's quite a door! Nicely shot!
June 27th, 2024  
