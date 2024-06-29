Sign up
Photo 4342
Taormina Door
I found this door on our port stop in Messina on the island of Sicily. We did an excursion that took us to the tiny town of Taormina.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4776
photos
330
followers
141
following
1189% complete
View this month »
4335
4336
4337
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the paint stokes, color and frame
June 30th, 2024
