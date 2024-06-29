Previous
Taormina Door by kwind
Photo 4342

Taormina Door

I found this door on our port stop in Messina on the island of Sicily. We did an excursion that took us to the tiny town of Taormina.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Love the paint stokes, color and frame
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise