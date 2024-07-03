Previous
Harbour Tour by kwind
Harbour Tour

While in Malta, we went for a thirty minute harbour tour on one of these traditional boats. We quite loved the experience.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful harbour view! Sounds like a lovely experience.
July 4th, 2024  
