Previous
Photo 4346
Harbour Tour
While in Malta, we went for a thirty minute harbour tour on one of these traditional boats. We quite loved the experience.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4780
photos
330
followers
141
following
1190% complete
View this month »
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th June 2024 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful harbour view! Sounds like a lovely experience.
July 4th, 2024
