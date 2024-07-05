Sign up
Previous
Photo 4348
Vernazza
Loved our time in this tiny coastal town.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th June 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
Isn’t it sweet!
July 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2024
Lois
ace
What a beauty! Fantastic capture!
July 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the colourful buildings and boats.
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a colourful scene
July 6th, 2024
