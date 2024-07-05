Previous
Vernazza by kwind
Vernazza

Loved our time in this tiny coastal town.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Brigette
Isn’t it sweet!
July 6th, 2024  
Kathy A
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2024  
Lois
What a beauty! Fantastic capture!
July 6th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the colourful buildings and boats.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs
What a colourful scene
July 6th, 2024  
