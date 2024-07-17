Sign up
Previous
Photo 4360
Daisies
Out for a walk yesterday and I passed these.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
11
7
8
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
17th July 2024 10:09am
Public
Trending
gloria jones
ace
Super shot and dof
July 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Beautiful!!
July 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
July 18th, 2024
narayani
ace
Gorgeous
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a happy sight!
July 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love these, wonderful focus and dof.
July 18th, 2024
