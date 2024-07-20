Sign up
Previous
Photo 4363
12 Hours later
Yesterday I posted a sunrise photo with my driftwood tree. Today I share a similar view, but with a highway of kayakers in the scene. There was a total of 10 in my view. I couldn’t get them all in the photo. It’s a beautiful night here!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
A fine day for a paddle.
July 21st, 2024
