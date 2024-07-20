Previous
12 Hours later by kwind
Photo 4363

12 Hours later

Yesterday I posted a sunrise photo with my driftwood tree. Today I share a similar view, but with a highway of kayakers in the scene. There was a total of 10 in my view. I couldn’t get them all in the photo. It’s a beautiful night here!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A fine day for a paddle.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise