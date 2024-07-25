Previous
Sunset by kwind
Photo 4368

Sunset

We’re at the cabin for a few days!!
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Susan Klassen ace
Gorgeous scene and capture! Fav.
July 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
No cabin fever for you. It's beautiful!
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing capture of these lovely layers.
July 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great layers of cloud and land.
July 26th, 2024  
