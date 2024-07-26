Sign up
Previous
Photo 4369
Flags
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4803
photos
330
followers
140
following
1196% complete
View this month »
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Wow! Lots of countries represented there!
July 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very multicultural
July 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Olympics in the forest, eh?
July 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful! Love Casablanca's comment!
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such a beautiful sight.
July 27th, 2024
