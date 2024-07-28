Previous
Morning walk by kwind
Morning walk

We’re back home and went for a walk this morning. The path had lots of flowers in both its sides.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lois ace
Beautiful scene!
July 29th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Wow, what a serene and inviting trail!
July 29th, 2024  
