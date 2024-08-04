Sign up
Previous
Photo 4378
Jump
My daughter’s first jump off the cliff (it’s about 15’ up).
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4812
photos
326
followers
139
following
1199% complete
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 7:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
narayani
ace
Fabulous memory shot!
August 5th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
August 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wooooh! great image
August 5th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful and brave....
August 5th, 2024
