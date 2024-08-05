Sign up
Photo 4379
Driftwood signs
My daughter painted the different areas of our holiday island on driftwood for me. We used them as a decoration at the pancake breakfast I organized.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn
ace
nice job! delightful sign
August 6th, 2024
