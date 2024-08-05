Previous
Driftwood signs by kwind
Driftwood signs

My daughter painted the different areas of our holiday island on driftwood for me. We used them as a decoration at the pancake breakfast I organized.
KWind

*lynn ace
nice job! delightful sign
August 6th, 2024  
