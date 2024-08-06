Previous
Le Soleal by kwind
Photo 4380

Le Soleal

This fancy ship just passed by on its way to Vancouver. It's called Le Soleal. We looked it up and it's a high end cruise line that takes small numbers of guests to Alaska. Check it out...
https://en.ponant.com/le-soleal
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
The cruise ships around nowadays are amazing.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure is a beauty, I wouls not mind being on it.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise