Previous
Photo 4380
Le Soleal
This fancy ship just passed by on its way to Vancouver. It's called Le Soleal. We looked it up and it's a high end cruise line that takes small numbers of guests to Alaska. Check it out...
https://en.ponant.com/le-soleal
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th August 2024 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
The cruise ships around nowadays are amazing.
August 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure is a beauty, I wouls not mind being on it.
August 7th, 2024
