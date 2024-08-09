Previous
Sunset by kwind
Sunset

Yesterday’s shot was the sunrise in Campbell and today’s shot is the same day’s sunset but from ruxton island at our cabin.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a stunner ! fav
August 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh sublime
August 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Perfect sunset and reflection!
August 9th, 2024  
