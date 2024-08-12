Previous
Seal Pup by kwind
Seal Pup

This is the tip of our island property. As we were leaving we spotted a seal pup on a rock.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful scene!
August 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous scene!
August 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous! I love those boulders.
August 13th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Such a peaceful scene and the seal adds the perfect finishing touch.
August 13th, 2024  
