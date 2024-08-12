Sign up
Previous
Photo 4386
Seal Pup
This is the tip of our island property. As we were leaving we spotted a seal pup on a rock.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4820
photos
325
followers
139
following
1201% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2024 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful scene!
August 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous scene!
August 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous! I love those boulders.
August 13th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Such a peaceful scene and the seal adds the perfect finishing touch.
August 13th, 2024
