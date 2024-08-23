Sign up
Adding to our Memory Wall
We’re back at the cabin and I returned with framed shots of both the kids jumping off the cliff earlier this month. I found some wall space and added them behind shortly after I took this shot.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd August 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
