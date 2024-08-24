Previous
Wooden Fish by kwind
Wooden Fish

I walked around our island today and spotted this carved piece of wood in the shape of a fish. I thought it was quite well done.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Barb ace
Someone was definitely quite the accomplished artist!
August 25th, 2024  
