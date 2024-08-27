Sign up
Previous
Photo 4400
Can you see the people?
Another shot from my daughter's birthday gathering at our cabin. They walked to a different bay and hung out on the rocks for a while. Can you see them??
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4834
photos
324
followers
139
following
4393
4394
4395
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Yes! =) Lovely scene and place to sit in the sun.
August 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent composition
August 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think so but they blend in so well I'm second guessing my eye-sight!
August 28th, 2024
