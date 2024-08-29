Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4402
Crazy Light
Kind of a strange image, but I thought it was neat. The sun was shining in our bedroom and made my phone reflect on the duvet cover!
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4836
photos
324
followers
139
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4395
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2024 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It does look rather spooky but the light is lovely ;-)
August 30th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Very creative
August 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
August 30th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely caught
August 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close