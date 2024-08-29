Previous
Crazy Light by kwind
Crazy Light

Kind of a strange image, but I thought it was neat. The sun was shining in our bedroom and made my phone reflect on the duvet cover!
Diana ace
It does look rather spooky but the light is lovely ;-)
August 30th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Very creative
August 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
Nicely captured
August 30th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nicely caught
August 30th, 2024  
