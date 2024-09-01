Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4405
Social Distancing
We went for a kayaks today at the cabin and when we returned (that’s our land straight ahead) this giant 85’ yacht called Social Distancing was parked.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4839
photos
322
followers
139
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st September 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Klassen
ace
Looks like a beautiful day to go kayaking. Interesting name of the yacht.
September 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close