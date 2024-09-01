Previous
Social Distancing by kwind
Social Distancing

We went for a kayaks today at the cabin and when we returned (that’s our land straight ahead) this giant 85’ yacht called Social Distancing was parked.
Susan Klassen ace
Looks like a beautiful day to go kayaking. Interesting name of the yacht.
September 2nd, 2024  
