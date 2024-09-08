Previous
Another Jumper by kwind
Another Jumper

My sister and family are here from Australia and we made our way to the cabin. This is my 15 year old niece jumping off the cliff.
Dorothy ace
What fun. Enjoy your family.
September 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
How pristine and lovely!
September 9th, 2024  
