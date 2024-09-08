Sign up
Photo 4412
Another Jumper
My sister and family are here from Australia and we made our way to the cabin. This is my 15 year old niece jumping off the cliff.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4846
photos
322
followers
139
following
1208% complete
View this month »
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
What fun. Enjoy your family.
September 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
How pristine and lovely!
September 9th, 2024
