Previous
1979 vs 2024 by kwind
Photo 4414

1979 vs 2024

Myself and my two sisters taken in the same spot in 1979 and again today. At our island cabin!!
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise