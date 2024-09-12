Previous
We got some new solar lights for at the cabin. They make a pretty pattern!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lois ace
Lovely night capture! The lights are so pretty!
September 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
They look lovely, I have solar lights all along our paths in the garden.
September 13th, 2024  
