Photo 4416
Solar Lights
We got some new solar lights for at the cabin. They make a pretty pattern!
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4850
photos
322
followers
139
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th September 2024 8:31pm
Lois
ace
Lovely night capture! The lights are so pretty!
September 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
They look lovely, I have solar lights all along our paths in the garden.
September 13th, 2024
