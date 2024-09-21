Previous
My Family by kwind
Photo 4424

My Family

I hosted a family reunion today... 35 people attended. I used the tripod so I'm even in the photo!!
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
What a perfect family photo!
September 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent family photo....What a great looking family!
September 22nd, 2024  
Diane ace
Great family photo!
September 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
This is fantastic, everyone looking at the camera and eyes open! A nice setting for the photo!
September 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
very special photo
September 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
And you can see everyone too. A terrific image and fun time. What I did notice is that there’s no little kids in the family at present.
September 22nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful family photo! Great that you’re even in it!
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous family photo in a beautiful setting. You are lucky to have such a big family, what a fun day it must have been.
September 22nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wow! What a great shot
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise