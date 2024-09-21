Sign up
Photo 4424
My Family
I hosted a family reunion today... 35 people attended. I used the tripod so I'm even in the photo!!
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
9
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4858
photos
321
followers
139
following
Views
27
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st September 2024 8:06pm
Privacy
Public
Danette Thompson
ace
What a perfect family photo!
September 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent family photo....What a great looking family!
September 22nd, 2024
Diane
ace
Great family photo!
September 22nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
This is fantastic, everyone looking at the camera and eyes open! A nice setting for the photo!
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
very special photo
September 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
And you can see everyone too. A terrific image and fun time. What I did notice is that there’s no little kids in the family at present.
September 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful family photo! Great that you’re even in it!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous family photo in a beautiful setting. You are lucky to have such a big family, what a fun day it must have been.
September 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wow! What a great shot
September 22nd, 2024
