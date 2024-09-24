Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4427
Misty Lens
I went for a walk this morning in the fog and mist. I could hardly see by the end of it. This is a close up of my glasses.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4861
photos
321
followers
139
following
1212% complete
View this month »
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks, great focus on these crystal clear droplets. I have never seen anything like it before.
September 25th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool!
September 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus...It looks like a microscope slide with specimens :).
September 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close