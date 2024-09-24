Previous
Misty Lens by kwind
Photo 4427

Misty Lens

I went for a walk this morning in the fog and mist. I could hardly see by the end of it. This is a close up of my glasses.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing that looks, great focus on these crystal clear droplets. I have never seen anything like it before.
September 25th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool!
September 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus...It looks like a microscope slide with specimens :).
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise