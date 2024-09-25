Sign up
Previous
Photo 4428
Web
SO many spider webs on our walk today!!
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4862
photos
321
followers
139
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 10:01am
Public
Diane
ace
Great shot!
September 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat web capture
September 26th, 2024
Brigette
ace
So nice
September 26th, 2024
Lois
ace
Cool water droplets!
September 26th, 2024
