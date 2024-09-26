Previous
It’s That Time of Year by kwind
Found this beauty this morning while collecting all the branches that fell in yesterday’s wind storm.
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie D ace
Great PoV - it is a beauty
September 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love those gills!
September 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wow, great pov
September 28th, 2024  
