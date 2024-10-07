Previous
A 'Sound of Music' Moment by kwind
A 'Sound of Music' Moment

Today is day 4 of our trip and we made our way to Grindelwald and did a 4.6km hike in the mountains. it was all rather surreal!
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
October 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
October 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
October 7th, 2024  
