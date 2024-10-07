Sign up
Previous
Photo 4438
A 'Sound of Music' Moment
Today is day 4 of our trip and we made our way to Grindelwald and did a 4.6km hike in the mountains. it was all rather surreal!
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4872
photos
319
followers
139
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
7th October 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
October 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
October 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
October 7th, 2024
