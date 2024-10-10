Previous
Grindelwald Glacier Canyon by kwind
Grindelwald Glacier Canyon

We walked a narrow path one kilometre up a glacier formed gorge today. It was quite spectacular.
10th October 2024

carol white ace
Magnificent rugged scenery. Fav 😊
October 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Truly stunning… beautiful experience
October 10th, 2024  
