Colmar by kwind
Colmar

We've switched countries and are now in Colmar, France. It's so pretty here.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl
Lovely night scene!
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful Colmar. I did visit there ... once upon a time.
October 11th, 2024  
Dorothy
Gorgeous!
October 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Beautiful night scene.
October 11th, 2024  
haskar
Beautiful night scene and light.
October 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super night scene
October 11th, 2024  
Kathy
It's lovely. While the river is calm the lights are reflected so well.
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley
Gorgeous views…
October 11th, 2024  
Rob Z
What a glorious image - everything works so well together.
October 11th, 2024  
