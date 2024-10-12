Previous
Strasbourg Cathedral by kwind
Photo 4443

Strasbourg Cathedral

Today was all about Strasbourg. The city's cathedral is massive!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely pov on this grand old lady
October 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely details pic and capture
October 12th, 2024  
