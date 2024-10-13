Previous
Paris Street Art by kwind
Photo 4444

Paris Street Art

Found on the side of a Paris building today while walking over 21,000 steps!
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice find
October 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great find and shot.
October 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous!
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise