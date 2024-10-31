Sign up
Previous
Photo 4462
Colmar in the Fog
We slept one night in Colmar and when we woke up it was super foggy.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
3
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4896
photos
318
followers
139
following
1222% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th October 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Inviting view
November 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
November 1st, 2024
Diane
ace
Beautiful foggy scene!
November 1st, 2024
