Colmar in the Fog by kwind
Photo 4462

Colmar in the Fog

We slept one night in Colmar and when we woke up it was super foggy.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
Inviting view
November 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
November 1st, 2024  
Diane ace
Beautiful foggy scene!
November 1st, 2024  
