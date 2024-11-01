Previous
Our Room by kwind
Our Room

A final Colmar image. While I was out wandering in the fog my daughter was resting in the hotel. I sent her a message and asked her to stick her head out the window. Do you see her?
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Ha ha! I see her. Lovely capture!
November 2nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
So close to your neighbours! But that's the way in so many old European towns!
November 2nd, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Yes. Colourful row houses
November 2nd, 2024  
