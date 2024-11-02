Sign up
Previous
Photo 4464
Sainte-Chapelle
Our last two days were spent in Paris. Our time was limited but I made seeing Sainte-Chapelle a priority because the stained glass in the place is out of this world.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
13th October 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
The day we went there earlier this year, queue was so long we decided to come back later. In the event, other things happened and we missed it altogether. So, thanks for your pics.
November 3rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
Gosh how beautiful.
November 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Magnificent!
November 3rd, 2024
