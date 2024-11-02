Previous
Sainte-Chapelle by kwind
Photo 4464

Sainte-Chapelle

Our last two days were spent in Paris. Our time was limited but I made seeing Sainte-Chapelle a priority because the stained glass in the place is out of this world.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
The day we went there earlier this year, queue was so long we decided to come back later. In the event, other things happened and we missed it altogether. So, thanks for your pics.
November 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Gosh how beautiful.
November 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Magnificent!
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise