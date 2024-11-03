Sign up
Previous
Photo 4465
Up Close
A close up of the amazing stained glass at Sainte-Chapelle. See yesterday's image for the bigger image.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4899
photos
319
followers
139
following
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
4465
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
13th October 2024 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
November 4th, 2024
Diane
ace
Just beautiful--so intricate and colorful.
November 4th, 2024
