Up Close by kwind
Up Close

A close up of the amazing stained glass at Sainte-Chapelle. See yesterday's image for the bigger image.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Spectacular!
November 4th, 2024  
Diane ace
Just beautiful--so intricate and colorful.
November 4th, 2024  
