Arc Stairs by kwind
Arc Stairs

My daughter on her way down the spinal stairs at the Arc de Triomphe.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
Fabulous fav
November 5th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this!
November 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot!
November 5th, 2024  
