Previous
Photo 4467
Louvre
My daughter had no interest in visiting the inside of the Louvre but I insisted we at least visit the famous pyramid.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
14th October 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Glad you captured this
November 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific pov. It is unique from other images I have seen, which (I think) is a good thing.
November 6th, 2024
