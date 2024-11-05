Previous
My daughter had no interest in visiting the inside of the Louvre but I insisted we at least visit the famous pyramid.
KWind

@kwind
Peter Dulis ace
Glad you captured this
November 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific pov. It is unique from other images I have seen, which (I think) is a good thing.
November 6th, 2024  
